I was extremely disappointed to see “Locals provide up-close details,” a Page A1 story in the Jan. 10 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. When I read the story, I was appalled further. In my view, you spread the false theory that those in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 were not Trump supporters by writing about the “turned hat” narrative and other ridiculous and unproven ideas.

Journalistic integrity would dictate that without corroboration from a neutral source, you would not put into print conspiracy theories that antifa members, rather than Trump supporters, stormed the U.S. Capitol. I believe that your article gives substance to this narrative.

There were far better choices for your lead story. The arrest of a West Virginia state lawmaker is factual. Or the death of a Capitol Police officer who was beaten with a fire extinguisher; that story was factual.

I expect that your newspaper should print a forceful article denouncing these false theories, or I will be pulling my subscription.

Helen Edwards

Manheim Township

Editor’s note: LNP | LancasterOnline has published articles stating that antifa members were not involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.