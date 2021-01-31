I was extremely disappointed to see “Locals provide up-close details,” a Page A1 story in the Jan. 10 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. When I read the story, I was appalled further. In my view, you spread the false theory that those in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 were not Trump supporters by writing about the “turned hat” narrative and other ridiculous and unproven ideas.

Journalistic integrity would dictate that without corroboration from a neutral source, you would not put into print conspiracy theories that antifa members, rather than Trump supporters, stormed the U.S. Capitol. I believe that your article gives substance to this narrative.

There were far better choices for your lead story. The arrest of a West Virginia state lawmaker is factual. Or the death of a Capitol Police officer who was beaten with a fire extinguisher; that story was factual.

I expect that your newspaper should print a forceful article denouncing these false theories, or I will be pulling my subscription.

Helen Edwards

Manheim Township

Editor’s note: LNP | LancasterOnline has published articles stating that antifa members were not involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags