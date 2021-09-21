I went to a recent Eastern Lancaster County School District school board meeting, which I believe could be otherwise known as a superspreader event.

Make no mistake, this was not a civil meeting to discuss the safety and well-being of our students or to support the administration and the board. This was an angry mob that I believe had a single-minded agenda of bullying and coercion, and, sadly, they succeeded.

It’s disheartening for to me to think that these parents woke up the next day feeling like they won some significant battle — like they prevailed over the forces of darkness that were descending to take their civil liberties away. In my view, all they really did was to put our students, faculty and community at risk.

I believe the school board has completely abdicated its responsibility while simultaneously driving the proverbial bus over the backs of the administration, faculty and masked students.

I would suggest that the board have a day of celebration and recognition for all the faculty, students and support staff who are fully vaccinated and masked, because these are the folks who are keeping our district safe.

Rodney Jones

Narvon