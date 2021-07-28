I was upset to hear that the U.S. Department of Justice declined to investigate the excessively high number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths in Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan (“Feds won’t look into elder deaths,” The Associated Press, July 23 LNP | LancasterOnline). Investigations in New Jersey remain ongoing.

The high nursing home mortality rates linked to COVID-19 raise an obvious red flag. Pennsylvania has had more than 13,000 residents of long-term care facilities die from COVID-19. That number represents nearly 50% of all statewide coronavirus deaths.

The Michigan and New York numbers are clouded due to controversies over allegations of misreporting and undercounting, with Michigan’s COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities ranging from 5,600 to 8,700 and New York’s ranging from 9,000 to 15,000.

All three states mandated that nursing homes accept recovering COVID-19 patients, even though some of these facilities were understaffed, lacked sufficient personal protective equipment and, in some instances, were too small to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and safely separate healthy residents from those recovering from the virus.

In my view, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration knew or should have known that these dangers were a recipe for disaster when it issued the orders in Pennsylvania. I believe their actions were flawed public policy decisions and constitute negligence. If the DOJ won’t investigate, I hope that our state Legislature will.

Anyone like me who lost a family member to a COVID-19 nursing home infection deserves to know the truth. I would like an honest answer, but I fear this tragedy is being swept under the political rug as mere collateral damage.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township