This is in response to the Aug. 25 letter, “Disappointed in coverage of DNC.”

How do you think we Republicans feel? Unlike the Democrats’ convention, at least the Republicans, in my view, have something to say. At least the Republican convention was energetic, professional, positive and put together well (unlike the Democratic convention).

The Republicans have a vision and hope — unlike the Democrats. I think it’s remarkable. But LNP | LancasterOnline seemingly doesn’t. The coverage of the Republican National Convention was despicable; on the front page one day there was a very negative article. I have seriously considered canceling my newspaper subscription.

President Donald Trump has done so many good things for this country. Imagine what could take shape if people on the left and the media would actually show him just a tinge of support and encouragement. Those against him simply don’t care for his personality. Focus on the many, many things he’s done for this country, please. To treat a sitting president as he has been treated is downright wrong.

Independents and Democrats, we gladly welcome you to board the Trump train and be part of the solution. God bless the USA. Trump 2020.

April Boyer

Ephrata