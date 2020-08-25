I’m extremely disappointed in LNP | LancasterOnline’s print coverage of the Democratic National Convention. The Aug. 20 headline on Page A1 was focused on a negative — “Some on left feel left behind” — instead of focusing on the historic nomination of Kamala Harris as the vice president.

The placement of that article is concerning, also — at the bottom of the front page, as other articles about the Democratic National Convention have been.

By doing this, I believe that LNP | LancasterOnline is broadcasting its politics and influencing voters who might be on the fence. Let’s do some real reporting and get rid of the fearmongering. I can’t wait to see your coverage of the Republican National Convention.

Maggie Feld

Christiana