As a constituent of Lancaster County commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, I am disappointed — but not surprised — by their statements last week about the YWCA Lancaster’s political views and the county’s funding of YWCA Lancaster’s Parent Empowerment program. (On Wednesday, the funding was approved by a 2-1 vote, with Parsons voting against it.)

If these officials had any true understanding of American history, they would understand that support for ballot access is well within the “lane” of the YWCA. And there can be little doubt that many citizens of Lancaster County would be worse off without access to the programs and services of this nonprofit, which, according to its 2019-20 annual report, cost twice the amount of funding provided from government sources.

I believe that crying “election security” over a single ballot drop box is part of the Republicans’ playbook to stoke political division and remove the spotlight from real problems with voting that they refuse to address or choose to actively make worse.

Perhaps our commissioners and lawmakers could find ways to make voting more accessible, regardless of party affiliation; to ensure that voting districts are drawn fairly; or to reduce the obscene amount of money that is poured into political campaigns. We’ll see.

Tim Brixius

East Donegal Township