Whoa! What’s happening with cable television? We were first sold on cable TV in the 1950s and 1960s on the claim that, if we subscribed and paid for cable, there would be little or no need for a lot of advertising to pay for production and a reasonable profit.

Then, gradually, came the onslaught of ads. Oh well. At least we had some good programs between the ads.

Now, the most desirable programs are moving to subscription streaming services. So we pay for cable and, if we want to watch more than ads, we must also pay for streaming!

Prediction: Ads will invade streaming in due time; everybody wants more money.

Homer Weaver

New Holland