As a 1954 graduate of Penn Manor High School, I received my summer newsletter, Comet Chatter, featuring a fundraiser for strong and healthy families. Various alumni were featured tending a bar and receiving generous tips for the cause.
I cannot believe the ever-increasing contemporary acceptance, use and support of alcoholic beverages. In my experience, I do not find that alcohol use contributes to strong and healthy families. What a paradox. I have seen problems caused by the excessive use of alcohol, such as:
1. Abusing oneself or other people.
2. Destroying personal property.
3. Causing auto accidents.
4. Leading to divorce.
5. Becoming an alcoholic.
As a sixth-grade teacher, I showed a movie about alcohol that concluded by saying, “The best way to avoid becoming an alcoholic is to never take a drink.’’
I do not think it is wise to do something that will alter one’s mind or destroy body organs. Unlike many today, I believe total abstinence is the best way to develop strong and healthy families.
Ed Schopf
Mountville