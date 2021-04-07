Corporations and other organizations need to stop taking sides on state and national politics.

First, they open themselves up to what I view as the hypocrisy of the left (i.e., China requires identification to board airplanes, etc.).

Second, they alienate themselves to what I believe is the majority of their customer base.

And third, they make themselves look foolish by seemingly not having their overpaid staff lawyers read the relevant legislation and report the facts. Instead, they repeat leftist talking points.

Besides being very disappointed in the likes of Delta, Coca-Cola and Major League Baseball getting “woke” without justification, I find it sad that they feel compelled to “virtue-signal” in support of the left — which I believe hates corporate America — while they also show the rest of us what spineless people occupy the corporate suites.

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata