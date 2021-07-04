With a deadly virus rampaging across the world and across the United States, all we could hope for last year was a vaccine — although we were told it could take 12 to 18 months.

Miraculously, by the end of 2020, effective vaccines had emerged. Six months later, our effort to vaccinate citizens has transformed us from being the source of pity for our spectacular failure to contain the virus to being the envy of the world. Other countries have seen our vaccination rates and the return of something resembling normalcy here.

And what do we read in the June 29 LNP | LancasterOnline? The article “Stevens no longer requiring vaccine” states that Pedro Rivera, the president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, has reversed his decision to require vaccines for returning students and faculty, citing efforts in Harrisburg to ban so-called “vaccine passports.”

Many of us in Lancaster County were not surprised that state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin co-sponsored this legislation. In my view, neither has demonstrated courage or leadership. But one might have expected that, in a civics class, they learned that one’s rights and liberties end at the point of risking harm to others. I believe this is precisely what refusing to take — or mandate — the vaccine does. We are all imperiled when an unvaccinated person enters our midst.

Perhaps we expected nothing better from our state senators. But from a college president? Is it cowardice or foolhardiness to strike a knee-jerk, obeisant posture to the numbskulls in Harrisburg? It is a shame that Dr. Anthony Fauci has no preventive measure for rank stupidity.

Joel Eigen

Lancaster Township