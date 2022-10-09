Our Founding Fathers had many heated debates while creating a country that would represent the will of the people and withstand the powerful and corrupt influences of a monarchy. The bitter public arguments led to compromise during the creation of our founding documents. The tradition of public debate is at the very center of the history of our great nation.

This election year, I was truly looking forward to public debates that were proposed for the Democratic and Republican candidates running to represent the 11th Congressional District.

I wanted to hear more than partisan talking points. I wanted to understand details of the plans and policies as described by the candidates themselves, so I could make an informed decision on Nov. 8.

I was truly disappointed when I heard that Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker refuses to participate in this historic tradition of public debate and oratory. I am confused about why he won’t participate in a truly public forum at which his constituents can hear firsthand how he compares to his opponent.

Citizens of the 11th Congressional District should be able to hear Smucker’s stances without them being filtered or rehearsed, as is likely the case in a prerecorded television show not open to a public audience.

If Smucker is confident that he represents his constituents with his policies, he shouldn’t be afraid to debate Bob Hollister. It shouldn’t matter who sponsors the debate if the forum is one that is public and both candidates are able to answer the same questions about the issues.

Smucker needs to remember he is an elected representative, and he shouldn’t take his position for granted.

Andrea Cook

Little Britain Township