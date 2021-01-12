I have never been as disappointed or disgusted by a politician as I was with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker last week. Even after Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol — which I believe Smucker’s pandering to President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud helped bring forth — Smucker still voted to reject the results of Pennsylvania’s election and the will of the majority of the state’s voters.

Smucker objected to how some of the rules were made before the election and wants to reject the election results after the fact. He is entitled to his opinion, but it doesn’t change the fact that the majority of Pennsylvania voters selected Joe Biden. Does Smucker honestly believe that no Trump voters also benefited from the election reforms he objected to?

I am ashamed that a Republican would so thinly veil his attempt to overturn the will of the people. I believe my fellow constituents want a leader in Washington, D.C., who respects the truth enough to be honest and who respects our democracy enough to not reject votes that were legally cast.

Rep. Smucker, I believe you have disgraced yourself; you have disgraced the good citizens of Lancaster County by your actions and inactions; and you have been a disgrace to your office.

I loathe the thought of you continuing to be the representative of Lancaster County. Your resignation can’t remove the stains from your reputation or allow you to regain your integrity. But it would allow your constituents to be represented by a leader who leads instead of follows and who trusts his or her constituents enough to be honest with them.

John Byers

Manheim Township