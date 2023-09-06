I voted for Gov. Josh Shapiro. As a lifelong Catholic, I was impressed by his actions as Pennsylvania’s attorney general in bringing to light the cancer of clergy abuse.

But, being anti-abortion, I am very disappointed in his Aug. 3 decision to terminate state funding for the pregnancy resource centers (formerly known as crisis pregnancy centers). Why is it that liberals cannot tolerate any service that even hints of a non-abortion option to a pregnancy?

This mentality leads me to wonder what Shapiro and his ilk are really worried about. Perhaps they are worried that more live births will lead to more people in the workforce?

Keith S. Miller

Elizabeth Township