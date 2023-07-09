My family and I were disappointed by the fireworks display that Lititz put on this year. It reminded me of the backyard job my neighbors set off every year.

We normally sit by the Johnson & Johnson plant so that we can see some of the smaller fireworks that normally accompany the many large fireworks. Not this year! I’m glad we sat where we did because 95% of the fireworks were small backyard fireworks and very few were large.

When I was a child, we would watch the Lititz display from my uncle’s house in Rothsville. If I had been sitting in my uncle’s backyard this year, I think we would have only seen 20 to 30 fireworks outside of the short finale. Very sad.

Next year, I might just watch my neighbors’ fireworks. They are of the the same quality, and I wouldn’t need to sit in traffic, only to be disappointed.

Dawson High

Myerstown