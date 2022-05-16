I was disheartened to read that, on the long list of Lancaster County pools opening for the summer, only one was closed due to lack of lifeguards: the Lancaster County Swimming Pool in Central Park (“Pools to open, mostly,” May 13).

Why? Surely it is too early to declare a summerlong staffing shortage. Did the pool advertise openings or attempt to recruit candidates? Did the Lancaster County commissioners consult community members about the potential impact of the pool’s closure?

As anyone who has used Lancaster County Swimming Pool knows, the pool provides a valuable community resource for families from all over the county, and especially Lancaster city. Like so many children, my daughters learned to swim there. How is it possible that every other pool is opening, but not Lancaster County Swimming Pool?

Maria Mitchell

Lancaster