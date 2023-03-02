I am disappointed that LNP | LancasterOnline has discontinued the “Dilbert” comic strip and replaced it with yet another safe, boring fossil.

Your comics are one of the main reasons I continue to subscribe, and “Dilbert” has always been one of your most enjoyable comics.

I don’t condone Scott Adams’ recent comments, which are utterly irrelevant to his artistic output. I doubt that I need to point out the irony in dropping his comic strip after he exercised his rights under the same Constitution that gives this newspaper the freedom to publish.

John Friel

Manheim Township