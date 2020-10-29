I don’t know where LNP | LancasterOnline found op-ed columnist Stuart Wesbury, but wherever it was, I wish they would put him back. 

In my view, the last two sentences in his Oct. 18 column (“Trump has 2 opponents: Biden and national media”) display an obtuseness and bias that insult credulity: “When the nation’s news is unfairly biased, the whole nation loses. An intentionally uninformed electorate is death to democracy.”

I believe that Fox News, Breitbart, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, et al., are in the driver’s seat when it comes to misinforming the electorate with a barrage of misinformation, lies and journalistic malpractice.

Unless, of course, Wesbury is actually interested in killing democracy. If that’s the case, then he’s right on the money.

John Devlin

Conestoga

