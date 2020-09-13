I strongly object to Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s recent decision to refuse to participate in any forum hosted by LNP | LancasterOnline (“Smucker a ‘no’ vote on forum with challenger,” Sept. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

As the representative for my congressional district, Smucker has an obligation to listen to the breadth of views in his area — surely including those of its most highly populated and diverse city, Lancaster. Smucker’s claim that LNP | LancasterOnline is “no longer a trusted news source for the readers of Lancaster County” is wrong and disturbing.

LNP | LancasterOnline is the second-largest daily newspaper in Pennsylvania — that’s how many people “trust” it — and its presentation of the news is moderate by any reasonable standard. Hiding from an LNP | LancasterOnline forum looks like another move in the authoritarian playbook: The congressman refuses to face even potential criticism, while trying to discredit its possible source by spreading falsehoods.

In the eyes of an open-minded voter, Smucker’s stance looks like either cowardice or arrogance. It is not a sincere effort at representation.

Congressman Smucker, I call upon you to engage honestly with your constituents — of every shade of opinion.

Kerry H. Whiteside

Lancaster