The May 28 editorial (“Wrong direction”) misunderstands the results of constitutional carry.

It claimed there could be “devastating ramifications.” Forty years ago, only Vermont had constitutional carry, also known as permitless carry.

At least a dozen states now recognize some form of constitutional carry. It has not caused devastating problems in any of them. Each time constitutional carry was proposed, the opponents essentially predicted that blood would run in the streets. In none of those states did those terrible predictions come true.

The editorial was concerned about those vulnerable to domestic violence. I believe that those potentially facing domestic violence are the ones most in need of constitutional carry. A permit to carry a concealed handgun can take weeks to process. Those fleeing domestic violence are in danger during those weeks.

Of course, I don’t believe they should get into the relationship in the first place, but sometimes the warning signs are not noticed. And then some abusers pursue their victims. During weeks of waiting for a permit, is the victim to be forced to rely solely on luck for life, health and peace of mind?

The editorial seems to indicate that only women are at risk of domestic violence. Same-sex intimate relationships sometimes involve a violent abuser. Constitutional carry can enable some protection for all of those fleeing violent domestic abuse.

The LNP | LancasterOnline editorial is written from a flawed understanding of the issue.

John deGroot

Manheim Township