I very much disagree with LNP | LancasterOnline’s decision to publish the photo of sisters Claire and Helen Miller in Wednesday’s newspaper and online (“Killing: What is known”).

Aside from the fact that it was taken from Facebook, I believe the decision to run it used poor judgment and was in extremely poor taste. The family and the community are grieving. Running that photo served no one, and the photo appears on the front page seemingly in an effort to sell more newspapers.

Journalists need to keep in mind the “limitation of harm” code of conduct with regard to their ethics. Do better, LNP | LancasterOnline. Be better.

Lisa Lewis

Lancaster Township