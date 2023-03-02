As some editors of this paper know, I am a daily reader. The front page of the Feb. 22 LNP | LancasterOnline bothered me. There are so many issues that could have been placed on Page A1, but the newspaper editors chose to put a story about high school sports smack dab on the upper portion of the page (“Mat milestone”).

I strongly support high school sports, as well as any sporting event. But, in my opinion, the front page is meant for national or local newsworthy events. Sports belongs in the Sports section, be it professional or scholastic sports. Let’s leave the front page for other news.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township