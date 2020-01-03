I strenuously disagree with your editorial concerning pension forfeiture for teachers (“No loopholes,” Nov. 27). I worked with pensions after the Employee Retirement Income Security Act’s passage, which prevented retirees from being cheated of this important benefit. Now the slippery slope is starting with your support for expanding circumstances for eliminating teachers’ pensions. Forfeiting pensions is wrong. Period.
Why? First, those convicted of sexual offenses usually are imprisoned. Second, once released, they face the normal difficulty of reentering society. Third, they’re added to the sex offenders list. Fourth, they are stripped of their vocations. Try surviving that.
Now you are supporting adding an additional punishment for these offenders. Yes, sex crimes against children are heinous and should be severely punished. If current laws are insufficiently harsh, strengthen them. Don’t add another layer. Our legal system presumes that, after serving their time, convicted persons are free to resume their lives. Taking away pensions denies this premise by adding future punishment (prison now, destitution later).
You also propose forfeiture even when persons are “only” stripped of their teaching certificates when allegations are raised. This obviously entails a less rigorous legal bar than getting criminal convictions. I understand the difficulty of formally prosecuting. But I can also see the unfairness facing those accused when they’re innocent but unable to prove it.
However, the worst aspect in all this is the impact on families. Losing the offender’s income is bad enough. Losing pensions for something they themselves didn’t do is unconscionable. How can you justify that?
Don’t do this!
Ronald Zimmerman
Millersville