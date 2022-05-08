The May 1 column by Lancaster Township Republican Committee member Joe Mohler (“We can’t trust Barletta or Mastriano with our democracy”) implies that examining the way the 2020 election was conducted threatens the “stability of our system of government.”

Somehow, Mohler believes that state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s call for a full “forensic investigation” and former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta’s call for an election “audit” are a bad idea. Nonsense! If you have nothing to hide, then what’s to fear from an election audit?

It is depressing to see someone representing the Republican Party take a stand against investigating an institution as vital to our democracy as elections.

And, in my view, Mohler’s adoption of the mainstream media’s “insurrection” narrative for the Jan. 6, 2021, protests calls into question any of his opinions concerning local Republicans and the party.

Mohler should resign and become a member of the Democratic Party, where I believe he belongs.

Pamela Danziger

East Cocalico Township