This is in regard to the Nov. 5 letter “Summing up the Biden administration.”

The writer seems to think that former President Donald Trump was for America first, and President Joe Biden puts communist China and the Mexican drug cartels first, and America last.

First, let me say that I have disagreed with, and been disappointed by, President Biden on several occasions.

But stating that President Biden is putting China and Mexican drug cartels first and America last is not something I agree with.

Let me refresh your memory. It was Trump, in Helsinki in 2018, who stood beside Russian President Vladimir Putin and took his side over the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies.

It was Trump, during his campaign in 2016, who called on the Russians to intervene and find Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Finally, it was Trump who tried to force the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on Joe Biden by withholding money slated for Ukraine, which it desperately needed. At the time, Ukraine was fighting an invasion from — guess who — Russia.

Meanwhile, the letter writer is blathering on about “The Manchurian Candidate,” while President Biden is trying to persuade the Democrats to come together and pass his bills to help the American people.

Notice I said “persuade” — not order or threaten to seek vengeance by having his people run against them in elections.

Trump put America first? I don’t think so.

Cynthia Van Whervin Kaplan

Manheim