Washington Post columnist George Will has pronounced from his sacred mountaintop that U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s comment that “Zero is the only acceptable number of deaths and serious injuries on our roadways” is foolhardy (“Progressives wrecking American public’s trust,” Feb. 12 LNP).

Will bases his evaluation on the premise that a notion of zero deaths can never be achieved and is foolhardy. He writes that “when Buttigieg identifies as ‘the only acceptable’ social outcome something that is unattainable, we see how government forfeits the public’s trust.” Will apparently has a range of car deaths and gun deaths that he thinks are acceptable (perhaps on sliding scales, but he does not share that).

Will, a conservative, should share with us mortals how the Ten Commandments should be reworded to fit his acceptable statistics. He might rewrite them like this: “You shall have only a few other Gods before me” or “Thou shall only rarely steal” or “Thou shall not commit adultery daily.”

Will writes, “In government, every serious mistake is, at bottom, a matter of disproportion.” So don’t inspire people by framing a better vision? Will would seemingly camouflage even a shining city upon a hill.

With regard to Buttigieg’s comment, people need to set lofty goals to galvanize our people to work toward them. Will probably disagrees when poet Robert Browning reminds us, “Ah, but a man’s reach should exceed his grasp, Or what’s a heaven for?” Will would probably find that verse foolhardy also.

Jacques L. Gibble, D.Ed.

Lancaster