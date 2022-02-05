In response to the Feb. 3 letter “Concerns about busy intersection,” my suggestion is to get over it!

In my view, the proposal for the former Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea site in Manheim Township is an ideal reuse of a vacant spot.

The traffic is not Chick-fil-A’s issue. I believe that the problems are a result of poor planning by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Lititz Pike is a state road. PennDOT is the entity responsible for proper road planning and, when needed, increasing the road width.

I also found it interesting that the letter writer noted that she moved into the “neighborhood” four years ago. Her home was likely once farmland, and moving in also contributed to the traffic issues the writer is complaining about.

If the writer is so concerned about what happens to this lot, she should buy it and do nothing with it other than pay taxes. Landowners have rights.

Chick-fil-A is not responsible for the issues on Fruitville Pike, either. It simply outperforms other fast-food restaurants by providing a great product with exceptional customer service. It is my pleasure to stand up for Chick-fil-A, and I hope that it ultimately gets approval to reuse the Lititz Pike property!

Mark W. Anderson

Manheim Township