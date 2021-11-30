Jack Brubaker, in a Nov. 8 column (“The village of Bausman will never be quite the same”) on right-wing extremists in Lancaster County, mentioned me as an illustration of a tendency that he was obviously deploring. Apparently my association with the H.L. Mencken Club, which no longer exists, proves that I’m a white racist (whatever that term now means). Although the Mencken Club was listed by the hardly apolitical Southern Poverty Law Center as a racist organization years ago, the club included members of all races and was open to views from all over the political spectrum. It’s too bad that Brubaker didn’t bother to acknowledge me in other capacities; for example, as someone who once shared the Opinion pages with him and as an internationally respected author of multiple works on political movements and political theory.

My accuser should check my copious writings for evidence of what he charged me with. But then I wouldn’t expect him to.

Paul Gottfried

Elizabethtown