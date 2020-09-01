Once again, I find myself laughing out loud at the absurdity of an opinion piece in LNP | LancasterOnline. In his Aug. 25 op-ed, “GOP is the party promoting optimism,” syndicated columnist Cal Thomas argues that the previous week’s Democratic National Convention portrayed our country in unrealistic dire straits. And he said that if Democrats take control, they “will transform America into the darkness they now falsely claim envelops us.”

I ask my fellow readers: Do you feel better off than you were four years ago? It was then that candidate Donald Trump unreasonably railed against an administration that had pulled our economy from the brink of the Great Recession, had given realistic health care options to 20 million more Americans, had reestablished American credibility abroad and had found broad support across a range of issues from gay marriage to environmental protection. Unemployment was around 5% and on the decline.

Now, four years of an inept Trump presidency have brought us closer to the “American carnage” he laid out in his inaugural address. Talk about projection!

The hopeful, pragmatic words of Democrats (and a few Republicans) during their convention was, in my view, a reminder of what real leadership looks like.

I agree with Thomas that we should “focus on optimism,” particularly in times of crisis. But he wants us to believe that we will find it in a second term for Donald J. Trump, and that the Republican National Convention would somehow convince us of that. I already know we can do better.

Tim Brixius

Marietta