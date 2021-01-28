I found the op-ed by Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s secretary of the commonwealth, in the Jan. 21 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline (“Pennsylvania’s election was fair, secure and free”) to be rather amusing.

In my view, it is obviously a ploy for self-preservation, since she personally received so much negative national attention for her role in the controversial Pennsylvania election procedures.

I have always been opposed to all the wasteful spending and overreach of our governments, but I disagree with Boockvar’s stance that what the state Legislature is now doing to improve the election process is a waste of time and money.

Anytime your state is embarrassed on the national stage, as ours has been, I would think any citizen would be in favor of investigations, recommendations and solutions. I believe Boockvar has worked hard and that her instinct is to fight back against what she may feel is unjust criticism. But my advice to her, for the sake of the now so-called “unity” narrative, would be to lay low and let the state Legislature do its thing.

Jack Stoner

West Lampeter Township