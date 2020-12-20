With all due respect to Bill Adams for his opinion piece in the Dec. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“The Republican Party still can be trusted in Lancaster County”), I would have to disagree that we can trust the local Republican Party to carry us forward in Lancaster County or anywhere else right now.

Otherwise, why have so few elected Republican officials spoken up against all of the lies and disinformation spouted by a president who is seemingly deranged in his thinking and behavior?

Isn’t it past time to speak up and put an end to all of this? Their silence and complicity only demonstrate their willingness to go along with President Donald Trump and all that he is doing to undo our democracy.

If we can really trust Republicans going forward, then they need to start demonstrating that they are worthy of our trust. The GOP has lost its way during Trump’s tenure. Republicans can find their way back by acknowledging the reality of a Joe Biden presidency.

Kathy Fitz

Cornwall

Lebanon County