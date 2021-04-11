I keep hoping that supportive letters for former President Donald Trump will cease to exist, but they just keep coming. The March 28 letter “Regretting changes under Biden” makes the case for me.

The letter writer hopes we are sorry for electing President Joe Biden. Are you kidding me?

We now have truth, sanity, competence, empathy, intelligence and a knowledge of how a government actually runs.

The letter writer also calls all of us who disagree with him “socialists.” I bet, if qualified, he accepts Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid. They are all social programs, sir. Also, some of the states that rely the most on federal benefits vote Republican.

As for gas prices, I believe it is ludicrous to blame Biden. Fewer people are traveling due to the pandemic. It is called “supply and demand.”

Your comment about Vice President Kamala Harris being a worse choice than Biden has a name. In my view, it is “misogyny.” It is the hatred of, contempt for or prejudice against women or girls.

I can only hope for enlightenment to come your way.

Shirley Cross

West Lampeter Township