In my view, the May 7 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial “Fewer stops” missed the mark when it promoted the idea of automated traffic enforcement and civilian police.

Poor traffic engineering and predatory ticketing do not foster goodwill. What about the errors and additional crashes that have occurred and been documented?

So the solution is that we are going to supposedly look after people's rights on one hand, then totally remove them on the other?

Mailing tickets after the fact allows no meaningful way to challenge the tickets. You may not get them, and you may not even know who was driving.

There have been many negative stories about automated traffic enforcement. These have occurred in Pennsylvania, nationwide and worldwide. In Pennsylvania, many cameras are located in places with a large number of minority residents. Why potentially seek more of this?

If we had 85th percentile speed limits, longer yellow lights, stop signs only where needed and we only ticketed egregious violators, then I believe there would be no need to pull drivers over or issue tickets.

Enforcement for profit is the reason we are having so many traffic stops.

The bottom line is that proper engineering requires little ticketing. But when a driver is pulled over, it is best to comply with the police at the roadside. If you feel you have been wronged, there are many ways this can be addressed later. Oppose ticket cameras and civilian enforcement.

James Sikorski Jr.

PA Advocate

National Motorists Association

Wapwallopen

Luzerne County