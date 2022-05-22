I see that the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board has joined the chorus to help the poor, downtrodden, victimized people who, after deciding they do not wish to participate in primary elections, the board has determined must be allowed to participate in primary elections (“Open primaries,” May 8 editorial).

The editorial board bases its argument for open primaries partly on the taxes spent by independent voters on the election nomination process. Would the board be OK if only people who actually voted also paid for the primaries? That would be a poll tax.

By the editorial board’s reasoning, I should be able to stop paying for welfare payments, free food, free cellphones, subsidized housing and other benefits enjoyed by some people because I receive no benefit from those expenditures.

In my view, the editorial board and its allies on this issue — former Republican state Sens. Michael Brubaker and Gib Armstrong, the League of Women Voters, and the Committee of Seventy — are perpetuating a lie just to make a slogan. It is not true that closed primaries are “taxation without representation.” In fact, no person ever elected in a nominating primary has ever been able to vote to impose or raise a tax because of winning a primary. That responsibility belongs solely to those elected in the general election.

Allowing unaffiliated voters to vote in party primaries would water down the vote by party-registered voters. The arguments for better elections should be directed at the two-party system, not people who have given up their ability to vote in party-nominating elections. They have a way to vote. They have chosen not to.

Brian Youngerman

Mount Joy