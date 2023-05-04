I have to disagree with Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s comment that the U.S. House Republicans’ narrowly passed debt ceiling bill is “a very important first step.”

The most important first step would have been voting against the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 passed by Republicans (which Smucker voted for). That legislation significantly benefited corporations and wealthy individuals, more than a few of whom probably serve as members of Congress.

As for the House’s debt ceiling bill being a step of any kind, it is clearly a step in the wrong direction for the environment. Apparently, House Republicans and Congressman Smucker are willing to gamble with the health of our children and grandchildren by rolling back some of the clean air initiatives recently enacted, while boosting the consumption of oil, coal and gas. Of course, that comes from a political caucus in which some still believe the falsehood that climate change is a hoax and just pretend it isn’t happening.

Gary Babin

Manheim Township