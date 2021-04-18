The editorial in the April 11 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Ethical obligation”) was, in my view, a one-sided appeal to get vaccinated. It implied that people deciding not to be vaccinated were irresponsible and, as I interpreted it, that they didn’t have a choice about a very important decision.

Quotes in the editorial such as “The science and the data ‘overwhelmingly support the fact’ that COVID-19 vaccines ‘are the best and quickest way out of the pandemic’ ” do a disservice to any thinking person who wants to weigh the pros and cons of the decision.

Further, the implication that someone not seeking the vaccine is unethical and irresponsible (the exact opposite of “ethical obligation”) seemingly indicates that there is no valid choice to be made in this matter. This is blatantly disrespectful of decisions and/or reasoning that people as individuals may entertain.

It would have been much more helpful and balanced to present science and data regarding the positives and negatives of the current vaccines. It could include things we know, things we don’t know and possible risks and side effects.

It reminds me of the situation in 2003, when the media openly and without much investigation supported the invasion of Iraq based on the false assumption that we were threatened by its weapons of mass destruction.

Bottom line: I felt the one-sided editorial was like someone pouring me a cup of Kool-Aid, telling me to drink it and saying, “Don’t worry, you don’t need to know what is in it and trust me that this will work out without any problems.” And I am neither an anti-vaxxer nor politically influenced by vaccine rhetoric.

Mark Fuhrer

Ephrata