In the Jan. 25 letter “Racist roots of Electoral College,” the writer maintains that the Electoral College is racist, so we should instead have majority vote rule in presidential elections. I disagree.

The selection of electors and the counting of enslaved persons as three-fifths of a person in 1787 was a compromise between Northern and Southern states. Under this system, the compromise on the population counts was to establish the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives each state would have.

Yes, the number of House members plus the number of U.S. senators determines a state’s number of electoral votes, but at the time this was established, enslaved people didn’t have the right to vote. Further, giving Southern states more members of Congress would likely not have benefited enslaved Black people, because those states (later the states of the Confederacy) wanted nothing more than to keep Black people from voting. Later, it was the Southern Democrats who birthed the Ku Klux Klan and Jim Crow laws for just that purpose.

Not until the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments were Black people in the U.S. granted freedom and citizenship, and Black men granted the right to vote. All three Reconstruction Amendments were ratified 77 years or more after electors and the Electoral College were written into the U.S. Constitution.

So, while the Jan. 25 letter writer had some facts correct, I believe his reasoning is off. How could the authors of the Constitution even know that Black enslaved people would someday vote?

The Electoral College, in my view, must be maintained to ensure that all states can have a say in presidential voting. With Democrats now attempting to federalize elections, the threat for honest elections is loud and clear.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township