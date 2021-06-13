I believe that the column by Millersville University associate professor Kazi Hossain in the June 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section (“Critical race theory teaches historical truths”) epitomizes the dishonesty of the theory’s proponents.

Hossain portrays critical race theory as little more than simply allowing “students to think critically about different historical events from broader perspectives.” I believe he knows better. Critical race theory isn’t simply about teaching the history of racism: We’ve been teaching that ugly history for a long time in this country.

On the contrary, the theory’s central premise seems to be that this country is irredeemably racist and that such racism is an integral part of capitalism. He mentions nowhere the Marxist roots of this theory and its ultimate aims.

Critical race theory isn’t just “antiracist.” In my view, it’s anti-white, holds that all white people are inherently part of the problem and states that all Black people are victims. It is hateful and divisive, and its historical claims that somehow racism and slavery were unique to America, or to white people, is historical rubbish.

From 1619 to the American Revolution and beyond, slavery was pervasive around the world, including in Africa and the Muslim world, and there were millions of white slaves around the globe as well.

Of the Black slaves who were shipped to the New World, only a small percentage of them went to the American colonies. Most went to Brazil or the Caribbean.

In the American colonies, there were several thousand Black slave owners. Henry Louis Gates Jr., a Harvard historian, has cited research that in 1830, a total of 3,776 free Black people owned 12,907 slaves.

I believe this is the real history of slavery that critical race theory’s promoters never talk about, because it seemingly shows their theory is built on historical lies.

David Lampo

Rapho Township