There seems to be a widely held belief that if you have a different worldview than I do, then you hate me.

This is a false assumption. I have had friends of a different faith, as I am sure many of you have. Different worldviews do not automatically result in hate.

I bring this up because I received an email from someone with ExtraGive that tried to defend its stance against certain organizations via an anti-hate policy. Why do we essentially refer to some people as haters because of their worldview?

Some people have a worldview that calls certain acts by members of the LGBTQ community wrong. What if I think that hunting deer is wrong? It takes innocent lives. Does that mean that I hate hunters? I may disapprove of the act, but have hunters in my family whom I love.

Worldviews determine our moral standards. Disagreeing with a worldview does not automatically mean that I hate someone.

Yes, there have been haters on both sides of the question. Let the side without haters throw the first stone.

I ask you not to label a person a hater just because he or she has a different worldview.

Stephen Swanson

Terre Hill