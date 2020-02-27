The 2020 presidential election is a battle for the soul of democracy vs. the specter of authoritarianism. The contrast couldn’t be greater.
President Donald Trump is a symptom of the larger disease of a ruling class of corporate oligarchs and their libertarian lapdogs of the Koch brothers ilk seeking to solidify their nightmare of modern feudalism.
Hence my venture into the throng of Trump voters at his 2016 inauguration with a simple question of “How could you vote for a TV celebrity?” It revealed a discontent still present among the electorate.
LNP | LancasterOnline’s Aug. 27, 2019, news brief (“Most Americans ‘angry’ at everything”) summarizing an opinion poll showed that a vast majority of Americans continue to “feel angry because our political system seems to only be working for insiders with money and power, like those on Wall Street.”
Faux populist, conservative, lying, above-the-law Trump won against centrist Democrat Hillary Clinton only because of a geographic anachronism called the Electoral College. Trump then appointed elitist Wall Street corporate multimillionaires to Cabinet positions (Betsy DeVos, Steve Mnuchin, etc.).
Many of those Trump supporters I talked to liked populist candidate Bernie Sanders but couldn’t vote for big donor recipient Clinton. Let that be a warning to centrist Democrats this year. Electability is based on the candidate most willing to challenge the political infrastructure that’s become the playground of billionaires actively buying the power corrupting our democracy. Let’s not be fooled again by King Trump. Sanders articulates the political revolution needed to reclaim our government.
Kip Adams
Drumore