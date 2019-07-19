After reading the July 11 letter “Advantage of Medicare Advantage plans,” outlining all the Advantage benefits compared to original Medicare, I was prompted to reply with our experience with an Advantage plan.
Following retirement and searching for the most affordable insurance plan to meet our needs, we were attracted to the very low cost and high reputation of a well-known Pennsylvania insurance company Advantage plan. After purchasing it, we were pleased for the first year — until my husband experienced a very painful herniated disc requiring multiple tests prior to scheduling surgery.
Because all Advantage plans are administered by an insurance company, each test and procedure must be approved by them before they agree to pay these costs. My husband’s doctor ordered an MRI to confirm his diagnosis but was told he had to schedule five visits of physical therapy before they would approve paying for an MRI. After two physical therapy visits, my husband refused to be tortured any longer. A heart test was also required, adding another five days wait time before payment approval.
Most folks don’t realize all the specific little nuances of a plan until they have to use it. If an insured person has no serious health issues, Advantage plans are very attractive and affordable. But when the time comes for immediate treatment, they result in frustrating delays. This fact was confirmed by frustrated staff in our cardiologist’s office.
We now have original Medicare plus a supplement plan and receive immediate treatment, no questions asked.
Audrey Miller
Manheim Township