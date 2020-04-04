In response to the April 1 letter “Let people make their own choices” and the April 2 letter “Gov. Wolf exceeds his authority,” I applaud the government officials who have issued stay-at-home orders and similar directives. I care for my elderly mother and am in daily contact with other at-risk people, so this order means more to me than making money. I am sure this isn’t easy for anyone, but saving lives takes precedence over money. The stay-at-home order is keeping us safe from people like those letter writers, who, in my opinion, show reckless disregard for their fellow man.

Thomasine Lutz

Manor Township