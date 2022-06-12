Our world and particularly our country are experiencing ongoing problems, difficulties, divisions and violence. People are demanding that we “do something,” and some are taking things into their own hands, which makes things even worse. People are looking to powerful people in politics and business for answers — no, they are demanding answers.

While we hear other angry, loud voices shouting — wanting to be heard and in some cases wanting it their way — we don’t hear the voices saying, “Stop. Wait a minute. Let’s go to God and ask for his help and his direction.”

God has promised direction to those who will stop, ask and listen. In the Old Testament, God spoke frequently to his people, telling them to stop trying to do things themselves and pray. If they pray, he will hear them (2 Chronicles 7:14). But his people would not do that, and we know what happened to them when they ignored his call.

Are we headed down the same road by not acknowledging God?

Yes, I know some readers will not agree and will perhaps respond out of anger. Will they argue not against my comments, but against God himself and expect to be on the correct path for their future?

Donald Kurtz

Ephrata