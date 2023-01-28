This week I witnessed actual bipartisan rage. It was directed at an executive of the ticket sales industry over the Taylor Swift concert ticket debacle. Someone shouted, “This should never have happened!”

How often have families, friends and co-workers cried “This should never have happened!” when someone they cared for was killed in a mass shooting? Where was the bipartisan rage then? Why isn’t there bipartisan shouting at gun industry executives and National Rifle Association leaders?

In my view, more paper-trail measures like background checks are not the answer. Banning assault-style weapons and limiting (not eliminating) gun sales is what I believe must happen. Many Americans agree. Sadly, they just aren’t shouting.

SaraJane Munshower

New Holland