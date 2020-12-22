The Dec. 18 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial was a study in tone-deafness (“Dine-in debate”).

To suggest that business owners and employees struggling for the last eight months should march, hat in hand, to the ivory towers of Franklin & Marshall College for a lecture on how to behave and think isn’t just naive, it’s insulting.

As Christmas approaches, the regular folks of Lancaster County are focused on paying bills, rent and finding the funds to make Christmas possible for their children — a bit of normalcy in this otherwise abnormal year.

For a millionaire in the governor’s mansion, an editorial board of comfortably retired or fully employed persons and well-paid academics to essentially suggest that we the people “just suck it up” three more weeks is monstrous.

We don’t want another government handout. We don’t want another lecture. We don’t want another condescending explanation as to why we “don’t get it.”

We want to be presented with the information, then left alone to make the best decision for ourselves and our family. That is something every citizen of Lancaster County is very capable of doing, whether our so-called leaders realize it or not.

Ryan Snyder

Manheim Township