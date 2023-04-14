The George Will column “Another school accedes to diversity, equity and inclusion,” published in the March 28 LNP | LancasterOnline, was very interesting.

Referring to a school in Philadelphia, he wrote that the culture of excellence there “is being sacrificed on the altar of diversity, equity and inclusion. ... They chose to diminish excellence in the pursuit of equity, understood, in this age of identity politics, as student enrollments at the selective schools reflecting the school district’s racial composition.”

The district’s racial composition? That’s quotas! Forget the thesaurus.

Referring to the recent LNP | LancasterOnline columns on equity, does Franklin & Marshall College have a vice president of scholarship? It seems much more appropriate for an “institution of higher learning” than having a vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. (I guess “reparations” or “quotas” would look more extremist on a business card.)

High-achieving students not favored by a vice president of scholarship are thereby penalized not to ensure equal opportunity, but equal outcomes, for others. Intelligence cannot be conscripted, despite an intention or desire to do so.

If the qualifications for admission and graduation are dispensed like “participation ribbons,” the value of that degree is highly depreciated. Would the tuition be decreased to align with this diminished value? This is not elementary school. Recess is over. Grow up.

When, and if, their students graduate, will the activists who granted special dispensations hire them when they need, for instance, a certified public accountant to compile their taxes? Or will they hire a CPA who was not afforded special favors for a diploma, knowing they will be much more unlikely to be at personal risk with the IRS?

Bob Reed

Colerain Township