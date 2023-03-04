‘Dilbert’ was reason to buy newspaper [letter] Mar 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Not having “Dilbert” in the comics section is one fewer reason for me to pick up LNP | LancasterOnline. Bring back “Dilbert.” The other reason I pick up the newspaper is “Pearls Before Swine.”Tim Stoltzfus West Lampeter Township Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Evening Update: The Latest News The latest news headlines from across Lancaster County, delivered every evening at 7 p.m. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Comic Strip Dilbert Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.