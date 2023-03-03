So, the cancel culture is seemingly alive and well at LNP | LancasterOnline!

If we needed any more proof of what I view as the editorial bias in our local newspaper, this would be it: Cartoonist Scott Adams’ sarcastic comments about race on his podcast are not reflected in his work as the writer/artist of the “Dilbert” comic strip. They were ironically intended to stimulate discussion on racism and reverse racism/Black ideology/isolation in our culture. But they have resulted in his work no longer being published in many newspapers, including LNP | LancasterOnline.

We certainly wouldn’t want the oversensitive editorial staff to have to suffer through seeing an alternative point of view that might stimulate thinking that doesn’t follow progressive doctrine, would we?

And so it appears that the reflexive knee-jerk reaction is to cancel the artist’s work without consideration of the quality of the work itself.

This, to me, is agenda-based media censorship at its finest. In my view, the reason the LNP | LancasterOnline letters to the editor are so left-leaning is because the remaining subscribers are dancing in an echo chamber of progressive ideas. The well-meaning conservatives have retreated into their caves, so as not to be the victims of similar name-calling and character judgment.

Whether it be regarding a chicken sandwich, golf course, electric car, professional career, comedian, famous psychologist, TV network or any other victim of cancel culture, I believe that there is something wrong when the once-trusted Fourth Estate participates in the actual repression of the free speech it claims as its foundation.

Many of us long for the days of open expression and debate. It is sad to see it die here.

Robert Woodward

Warwick Township