As a third-generation dairy farmer in Lancaster County, I was somewhat insulted by the editorial cartoon on the Nov. 26 LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion page that showed a couple standing in front of the dairy case and lamenting the rise in price for a carton of milk.

It’s not just dairy. Most food costs more now, in part due to the rising inflation experienced in this country. But this is where prices need to be in order for producers to survive.

This year has been the first in more than a decade in which dairy farmers have experienced a greater than break-even price for the milk they produce — a price we have no control over. But with the costs of inputs even higher, we still struggle to turn a profit.

It’s also getting harder because of high labor costs and the unavailability of workers. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that farm labor costs have risen between 7% and 15.5% this year, which is devastating.

Increased farm labor costs have helped to drive up the cost of milk by 17% and meats by 21%, according to the American Farm Bureau.

Farmers need help getting a reliable, stable and sustainable workforce, which would translate into lower food prices and allow us to feed ourselves — instead of depending on food imports from other countries.

The Farm Workforce Modernization Act (House Resolution 1603) would help to fix the labor shortage, cap expenses, lower the cost of food and secure the border. It has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. Our U.S. senators must pass this bill, and American families need to support the farmers who are working hard to keep food on everyone’s tables.

Lisa Graybeal

Fulton Township