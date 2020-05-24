During this unprecedented time, there are many unsung heroes, not the least of whom are the staff members taking care of our most vulnerable residents — those in nursing homes. Most of these residents are elderly and have underlying conditions that put them at the most risk of experiencing bad outcomes from COVID-19.

I have been increasingly alarmed at much of the negative media coverage of nursing homes, implying that somehow they are at fault for not protecting their residents and staff. Although there are probably some nursing homes that could have done better, the vast majority of them are doing incredible work in the face of huge barriers.

Imagine being a staff member of a long-term care facility, coming to work every day knowing that you are going to be caring for someone who is positive for COVID-19, someone who could potentially infect you. And that person being cared for may not understand what is happening — why he or she can’t leave the room and why he or she can’t see friends. That person is facing increasing isolation. So are many others.

Couple that with the deaths of some long-time residents whom staff members have come to know well, and the implied blame from multiple sources that somehow they have been neglectful. In that kind of atmosphere, staff members struggle to maintain a positive attitude, leading to decreased morale.

Ask how you can help and avoid placing blame. Gift cards, food and prayers are always welcome.

Joanna Lucas, RN

Chair, Board of Directors

Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community