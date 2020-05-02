Whether you agree or disagree with the actions the state and federal governments took regarding the novel coronavirus, I believe it will soon be a moot issue.

Small business owners now face the most difficult decision they have ever made, alongside the decision to initially begin their business.

It’s this: the decision to determine when to reopen.

Whether they own a hair salon or a bake shop, there will be restrictions with physical distancing, as well as sanitary procedures they must put in place.

Unlike the manufacturer who is closed and losing business to competitors in different states, small business owners will deal with competitors just up the street or on the other side of town.

Do you reopen as soon as possible (after the green light from the state)? Or do you wait?

No matter what these owners decide, their fate will be determined by their customers.

Whether you feel secure enough to patronize these establishments is the question that will be answered by each of us individually.

The Paycheck Protection Program seems to have afforded businesses with several hundred employees more funding opportunities than small businesses with 15 or fewer employees. The program’s ideals are admirable, but it seems to have missed the mark for many small businesses.

Without that funding, politicians can verbalize their opinions about reopening all they want. But it will be the small business owner who ultimately has to make that decision, with or without Paycheck Protection Program funding.

That is no doubt the toughest decision they will make.

Burton Aulisio

West Lampeter Township